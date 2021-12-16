567 new covid19 cases, 17 deaths

News

There have been 567 new reported cases and 17 deaths due to covid19, according to the latest Ministry of Health release issued on Thursday.

The numbers come after the highest daily total ever on Wednesday, when 32 people died from the virus.

The new cases bring the number of active cases to 14,661.

The additional deaths raise the toll to 2,503.

Among the deceased were seven elderly men, four elderly women, four middle-aged men and two middle-aged women. Eight had pre-existing conditions including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, thyroid disease, kidney disease, anaemia and a history of strokes. Five had only one of these conditions and four had no pre-existing conditions.

The update said there were 514 patients in hospital and 13,422 in home self-isolation. There were 60 people in state quarantine facilities and 158 people in step-down facilities.

Of the people hospitalised, 88.1 per cent of them are not fully vaccinated.

The release added that 70 people were discharged from public health facilities while 402 community cases recovered from the virus. This brings the total recovered patients to 65,966.

The total number of people who were vaccinated with the first of a two-dose regimen now stands at 654,848, people vaccinated with a second dose at 611,253, the number of people who took a single-dose vaccine is 46,655, and 657,908 people have completed their vaccinations.

The release added that 49,372 people have had a booster shot.

The number of cases reflected samples taken from December 12-15.