55 given writs for local government elections

News

Fern Narcis-Scope,

Chief Election Officer at the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

The 55 people who have been appointed to serve as returning officers for the local government elections on August 14 were presented with writs of election, issued by the President, on Sunday.

The writs were transmitted in accordance with election rule three of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 2:01 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts.

They will give returning officers the authority to cause a poll to be taken in their respective electoral districts on behalf of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

In an EBC statement, Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope thanked Sunday’s attendees for their commitment to civic duty and reminded them of the importance of transparency and integrity in building the public’s trust and confidence in the electoral process.

In the statement, Commissioner Danielle Chow acknowledged that the management of local elections was probably the most daunting and demanding logistical operation of all elections and noted that for this election, there were 141 electoral districts, over 2,000 prospective polling stations and more than 13,000 prospective polling day staff to be managed.

Chow also acknowledged the high level of experience and skills within the group of returning officers, including significant electoral experience, and invited the them to be true partners in democracy with EBC.

She said was encouraged by a continuing interest in fostering democracy in the country with newer people joining the group.