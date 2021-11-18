537 additional covid19 cases, 17 deaths

News

After a sharp spike in the number of new covid19 cases on Wednesday (781), there was a decrease, with 537 cases recorded on Thursday.

These additional cases were recorded from samples taken between November 14 and 17.

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update reported 7,950 total active cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The update also reported 17 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,908.

These deaths were seven elderly men, five elderly women, four middle-aged men and a young man. Of this group, eight people had comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Four people had one comorbidity and five had no known comorbidity.

There are 480 covid-positive patients in hospitals, 87 of whom are warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

As of Thursday 67 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 192 recovered community cases.

The update noted that 635,352 people have received their first shot of a two-dose vaccine, while 591,976 people have received their second shot of a two-dose vaccine and 39,984 people have received their only shot of a single-dose vaccine.