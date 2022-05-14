504 covid19 cases, 1 death recorded

One person died of covid19 recorded on Saturday bringing total deaths to 3,871.

The Health Ministry’s update also reported 504 new covid19 cases from samples taken between Wednesday and Friday.

The person who died was an elderly male who had multiple comorbidities.

Since March 12, 2020, there have been 154,643 cases of covid19, of which 141,354 have recovered. There are currently 9,418 active cases.

There are 209 patients in hospital. Of these, 62 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit. There are 41 people at the Caura Hospital, 36 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 14 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 14 at the Arima General Hospital, ten at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 20 at the St James Medical Complex, 12 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

The update said 711,932 people are fully vaccinated while 688,068 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

