$500k bail for Enterprise hairdresser on ammo charges

AN Enterprise woman has been granted $500,000 by a Chaguanas magistrate on a charge of possession of 600 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Jallisa Frederick, 23, a hairdresser, appeared before senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Thursday. She was jointly with another person for possession of the ammunition.

On Thursday, Frederick’s attorney Bhimal Maharajh made an application for bail which was granted by Darmanie, who also ordered that she must report to the police station in the district where she lives on Mondays and Fridays. She will return to court on November 23.

Frederick was arrested on Tuesday at Derrick Road, Chase Village, by police on patrol in the Freeport district.

A statement from the police said PCs Darryl Rampersad and Packette were on mobile patrol when they received information and went to Derrick Road, where they allegedly saw a white Hyundai Elantra with two occupants.

The statement said the driver began reversing and officers chased the car. The driver then allegedly got out and began shooting at the lawmen.

The release said the officers returned fire, but the driver ran into the bushes and escaped. The car was searched and they allegedly found a blue bag with the ammunition.

A woman was arrested and the ammunition secured.