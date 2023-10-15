$50,000 reward for Tobago kidnapping victim

News

Richard Boodhoo –

CRIME Stoppers is offering a $50,000 cash reward for information that can help in finding Richard Boodhoo who was reportedly kidnapped on September 29.

Boodhoo, 39, was last seen on the compound of Easy Breezy Guest House, Hampden, Lowlands, around 9 pm on September 29. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police have classified his disappearance as a kidnapping.

Boodhoo is of East Indian descent and has a brown complexion. He is also said to be suffering from schizophrenia and is in urgent need of medication.

Anyone with information can call 800-TIPS (8447) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperstt.com