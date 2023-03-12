500 invitations for Kangaloo’s inauguration

News

President-elect Christine Kangaloo. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Office of the President is making 500 invitations to the inauguration of Christine Kangaloo as TT’s seventh president available to members of the public on a first come, first serve basis.

Kangaloo will be inaugurated at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on March 20.

A statement issued by the office said these invitations will be available from Monday at certain locations.

These are: Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Shaw Park, Tobago; the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Port of Spain, Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) San Fernando; Arima Borough Corporation head office and Xtra Foods Plaza, O’Meara Road, Arima

Kangaloo, a former Senate president, was elected to succeed outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes by the Parliament’s Electoral College by a vote of 48-22, on January 20.

The college comprises all members of the House of Representatives and Senate, including the Speaker of the House and the Senate President. Kangaloo was the Government’s presidential nominee. The Opposition chose attorney Israel Khan ,SC, as its nominee.

Kangaloo becomes TT’s second female president after Weekes.

A retired Justice of Appeal, Weekes took office on 19 March, 2018, after being elected on January 19, that year. As she was the sole candidate nominated, she was deemed elected without the need for a vote and made history by becoming the country’s first female Head of State.

She is the sixth President after Sir Ellis Clarke (September 24, 1976 – March 19, 1987), Noor Hassanali (March 20, 1987 – March 17, 1997), ANR Robinson (March 18, 1997 – March 16, 2003), George Maxwell Richards (March 17, 2003 – March 18, 2013) and Anthony Carmona (March 19, 2013 – March 18, 2018).

Carmona and Robinson (deceased) served one term, while Clarke, Hassanali and Richards – all deceased – served two terms.

After she was elected on January 20, Kangaloo said,”Now that the election is over, I look forward to serving our country in the only way I know how – with love for all and with an unwavering belief in the innate goodness of our people.”

