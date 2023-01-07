50 Cent Working On 8 Mile TV Series and Three New BMF Spinoff Shows

Hip Hop Homicides television producer, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, has his eyes set on chronicling the story of another famous rapper as he hits the ground running in 2023.

The rapper and television producer has earned his stripes as a master producer and storyteller, and now, he says he wants to expand the legacy of his friend, Eminem, and tell his story, which is previewed in the movie 8 Mile. While speaking on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent revealed that plans for the show are already in motion.

“I wanna bring — I’m gonna bring, 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said while sharing that Eminem, who is very close to him, knows of the plans.

“We in motion,” he tells the show’s host when asked what stage of production the show is at.

“It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100 … I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

The successful release of 8 Mile was followed by an album of the same name, and the soundtrack recently marked its 20th anniversary with a re-release expanded edition.

The movie itself was a hit as it chronicled the rise of Eminem as a young man growing up in a trailer park, abuse from his mother, and his immense talent as a rap artist fighting to make a name for himself in a predominantly black hip hop/rap space.

50 Cent has not shared more details about the cast or whether Eminem will even appear in the show. Fifty share a special friendship with Eminem, whom he recently celebrated for having the highest rap streaming numbers last year.

“That’s my Boy,” 50 Cent said as he shared that Eminem earned five billion views on YouTube in 2022. “I’m gonna remind people I’m nice this year. New Music New Tv New movie let’s go! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent also revealed that he has plans to develop three new BMF spinoff shows. The rapper reacted to a report by Deadline that he is working with Starz to expand the BMF universe just like he did with Power universe.

“The BMF Immortal’s 1, 2, and 3 are coming BOOM now i’m gonna Top the POWER UNIVERSE. you know the vibes!” he wrote.