50 Cent Wants To Buy Revolt As Diddy Steps Down As Chairman

50 Cent wants to be the new owner of Diddy’s Revolt media group.

The Bad Boy Records head has stepped down as Chairman of his media company, Revolt. The move comes amid reports that employees and freelancers are refusing to work and be affiliated with the organization with him at the helm following a slew of sexual assault claims and lawsuits being filed against him this month.

November is turning out to be a nightmare for Diddy, who is being asked to step aside as the face of his Ciroc vodka brand and now, as Chairman of Revolt. He was sued by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura who alleged he physically abused her and sex trafficked her with male prostitutes across the U.S. and the world for years, and he raped her in 2018 after she left him.

He settled that lawsuit within 24 hours, but two more lawsuits have since popped up by victims who claim they were raped in the 1990s. In one lawsuit, a woman claims Diddy drugged her during a date and later filmed himself raping her, and he distributed the video to others. The other victim accuses Diddy and Aaron Hall of taking turns raping her and a friend after they went to an afterparty in Hall’s hotel room.

On Tuesday, things got worse for Diddy as Revolt announced that he had stepped down as Chairman of the media group.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT,” the statement issued to the media reads. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

50 Cent also reacted to the announcement, offering to buy out the company and bring his shows to a new home.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now!! Sell it to me then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone,” 50 Cent said.

Of course, this might have been a well-meaning message if it wasn’t coming from 50 Cent who spent the past week roasting Diddy about the lawsuits. The two rappers have a well-documented beef, and Diddy even dated Fifty’s baby mother, Daphne Joy. There are speculations that the two were still dating up until recently. However, the Bad Boy rapper has been dating Yung Miami on and off for well over the past year.