50 Cent Says ‘Paid In Full’ Would’ve Been Bigger Hit If He Had Created It

50 Cent named at least three classic films, including Paid In Full, that he thinks would’ve been bigger hits had he created them.

50 Cent might not like “rats” or informants in real life, but he’s for sure not against making a show about them. The Black Mafia Life producer announced to fans that he was working on a new show which could arguably rival the ultra-popular –Narcos about the Mexican drug cartel.

Fifty’s show would center on the lives of the Flores Twins, who are accused of snitching on the fearsome drug cartel leader, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera in exchange for lighter prison sentences.

Of course, those who have watched Narcos on TV and know the story in real life know about the gripping adventures of El Chapo, who is much like a slippery eel over decades of his drug running. Some fans, however, are not feeling the new pitch, and 50 Cent is clapping back at the haters.

50 Cent shared several posts on his Instagram where he listed a number of successful shows which have become almost cult classics that focused on “rats”. The New York rapper shared movies with similar plots that people loved, including the hit movie American Gangster which saw Denzel Washington taking on the role of the famous Frank Lucas.

“Remember this movie, it was fire, right? It was a great story, Denzel was playing Frank Lucas who was a [rat emoji],” he wrote.

50 Cent also had on his list New Jack City, which he says was good. “Now come on. Yeah, but Wesley was playing a [rat emoji],” he wrote in the caption. “It wasn’t me it was the educated brother from the bank.”

Paid in Full was the third movie he referred to as a classic. The rapper turned film producer said the movie was “mishandled,” as it “should have been done a lot better,” he explained. “But [Cam’ron] was portraying Alpo who was a [rat] in this movie.”

Paid In Full, starring Cam’ron, Wood Harris, and Mekhi Phifer, was released to critical acclaim in 2002. The movie has received a 7.1 ratings on IMDb, and a 53% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

While his followers didn’t seem to agree, the producer added in the comments, “BRUHHH for the people in the BACK…..Mishandled meaning they fumbled the BAG Cam got paid $8,500 for this and he played a main role. Movie still a hood classic though no shade on that.”

So far, 50 Cent is creating a series around Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder case. Snoop Dogg was charged in 1993 with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a rival gang member.

50 Cent is also enjoying a lot of success with another famous crime family he brought to life on TV, the Black Mafia Family, headed by the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Edward Flenory and Terry Lee Flenory. The STARZ series has been getting positive feedback from fans.