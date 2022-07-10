50 Cent Offload On James Cruz & Diddy Over G-Unit Statement

50 Cent shared some words for James Cruz and Diddy following some recent comments about G-Unit.

The G-Unit head had harsh words for audio engineer James Cruz whom he called a “Coke Head,” and also alleged that Cruz and Bad Boy CEO Diddy Love were sexually involved.

In a new post, 50 Cent, who is known for his harsh comments trolling people, said that Diddy “played with [James Cruz’s] butt in Miami.”

It’s well known that 50 Cent is not a fan of Diddy, and he also seems to have a dislike for James Cruz, whom he has called out for using cocaine previously.

On Friday, he made sure to insult Cruz on his Instagram post after a Vlad TV interview with Cruz talking about G-Unit ending before it can reach its full potential was shared online. In the interview, Cruz speaks on G-Unit as if he was integrally involved in the label and even shares that he was disappointed at it ending the way it did.

However, 50 Cent caught wind of the interview, and it’s obvious that he would be responding to Cruz.

“The coke head James Cruz worked for Chris lightly, he didn’t make no deals, he was just in the meetings,” 50 Cent says in a caption of the Vlad interview.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has reacted to Cruz. In 2020, the rapper was upset when Cruz was referred to as G-Unit’s former manager while on a Drink Champs interview.

“This guy never managed me, I don’t f*** with Cruz like that,” he wrote at the time.

“He a whole rat, told on D Rock in the Lil Kim, Fox Hot 97 sh*t… Keep my name out ya mouth coke head. Talking about Chris was your man, you a sucker, don’t get me started,” 50 had said.

50 Cent also took a dig at Diddy, playing up the rumors that he is bisexual. “Puffy played with his butt in Miami, ask him about the weird shit they into, don’t ask him about me,” he said.

Diddy has not reacted to the latest comment, and Cruz has not responded to any of the comments about him.