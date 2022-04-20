50 Cent & Fat Joe Honors New York Legend DJ Kay Slay: “He Is An Icon”

50 Cent and Fat Joe are among a slew of big names in hip hop honoring DJ Kay Slay following his death.

The legendary New York City DJ and graffiti artist passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17) and is being mourned by the hip hop community at large. Several artists have shared their tributes and condolences to the DJ’s family. The hip hop legend was 55 years old and died after a period of illness due to Covid-19.

DJ Kay Slay made a name for himself as one of the biggest graffiti artists during the early rap days. He also had a popular radio show on Hot 97 and Shade45, as well as albums and mixtapes from some of the biggest names in the game.

Among the Hip Hop artists who have shared their tributes are Fat Joe, who collaborated with the DJ several times.

“Dezzy Dez aka Kay Slay aka The Black Fat Joe love you my brother,” Joe wrote on Instagram. Sharing a photo of a younger DJ Kay Slay. “You put on for the culture kept me on your tapes when i was cold always lead from your heart. I was praying hard for you i knew you’d make it i check almost everyday i had soooooo many stories to tell you since you been at the hospital,” he added.

Fat Joe further gave the hip hop figure his flowers for his contributions to the culture.

“My brothers we lost a General today a Pilar of our community we will hold this man in the highest regards for he is an iconn when it comes to this culture RIP SLAY we love you we’ll keep your name alive as long as I’m here GOD BLESS Harlem east side stand the f*** up.”

A slew of artists from New York, from the older to younger generations who worked with the DJ or felt his influence, also paid their respects to him.

Among them are LL COOL J, 50 Cent, Sheek Louch, Maino, Benny The Butcher, and Bobby Shmurda.

“Such a real one. So solid. Rest in power King. I’m gonna miss you B. #ripdjkayslay,” LL Cool J said on Instagram, while Louch added, “I prayed that no news was good news.. and that you would pull threw ! Smh THE WORLD and HIPHOP is gonna miss you..REST UP KING.”

His colleagues within the wider community, Killer Mike and Memphis pioneer DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, also paid respects to DJ Kay Slay.

“I truly loved and respected u and let u know it. From dropping freestyles in that small spot u had in the hood 20 yrs ago to watching u stand on studio tables dropping more rhymes at your request till last December sending a verse u asked for,” Killer Mike said in a touching post on IG.

“U were a brother and ally to Southern emcees and being of the culture and from the Mecca of Hip Hop u served as an ambassador that took good will for the culture everywhere u went. U were a warrior and diplomat all in one. U took no shit and gave respect. U helped me become even more in love with this thing called Hip Hop. I am thankful to God to have known u. Love and Respect. Rest Well,” he concluded.

The legendary DJ was hospitalized in December 2021 after contracting Covid-19. His brother Kwame Grayson had confirmed that his brother’s health was slowly deteriorating even though they were hopeful he would recover.

“[He] was on a machine that was helping him breathe because he couldn’t breathe… he’s not going to die,” he said. “They’re going to move him to a private hospital, hopefully, a joint where everybody can come visit him. But he’s not gonna die. That’s not in the cards. He’s in a recovery state. He’s getting stronger. He’s gonna be alright.”

Last week, he was taken off of the ventilator but unfortunately passed away on Sunday. His family has not spoken about his death officially.

Artist manager, Wack 100, also shared a touching tribute for DJ Slay Kay while reminding fans he shared two decades of friendship with the late DJ.

50 Cent remembers DJ Kay Slay as the go to guy in New York for new rappers trying to get their big break. Fif remembers rapping in Slay’s kitchen before the fame.