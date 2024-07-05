5 Venezuelans held in immigration sweep

News

FIVE Venezuelans have been detained on suspicion of being in the country illegally.

A press release from the police said the arrests were made after an intelligence-led exercise by officers of the CID/Criminal Record Office’s Immigration Investigative Unit, South, from 10 am-1.45 pm on July 4.

The sweep led to the arrest of four women and one man, aged 19-42. They were handed over to Immigration Division personnel for further investigation.

Additional anti-crime exercises led to seizures of firearms, ammunition and marijuana across various divisions.

On July 5, a male suspect in the Tobago Division was found with 1.5 kgs of marijuana in his possession in Signal Hill.

The Western Division’s Special Patrol Unit and Carenage police, in an exercise on July 5 in the Carenage district, found a hidden revolver under bushes during their search.

Southern Task Force officers stopped a Nissan Tiida in California on July 4. They found a loaded pistol with a revolver and five rounds of ammunition in the car.

The 28-year-old driver, from Arima, was arrested in connection with the discovery.

South Western Division officers, in an Operation Safe Streets exercise in Penal and Oropouche, executed a search warrant at a male suspect’s Penal home, revealing ten packets of marijuana and a camouflage uniform.

Two suspects, a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were arrested.