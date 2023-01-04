5 people reported missing

News

MISSING: From left, Romana Forde, Anthony John Phangyou, Steve Medina, Asarah Mohammed and Rihanna Hussein, all of whom have been reported missing to the police this year. Photos courtesy TTPS

THE year is not even a week old and already the police service has had to issue releases calling on the public to assist them in locating five people whose ages range from 12 to 34.

A 15-year-old girl, missing since December 30, was also identified in the releases.

In the latest release, the TTPS said 12-year-old Romana Forde of Lapot and Pentecostal Road, Tunapuna, was last seen at 7.20 am on Tuesday. She was reported missing that same day to the Tunapuna Police Station.

She is of mixed descent, five feet tall, with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing her school uniform, a white shirt and blue overall.

In a separate release, police said Anthony John Phangyou, 22, of Central Park, Balmain, Couva, was last seen on Tuesday. He was reported missing on Wednesday. Police said Phangyou is of mixed descent, five feet, five inches tall, medium built, with a light brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a

Also reported missing is Steve Medina, 34, of Eva Charles, Lower Village Blanchisseuse who was reported missing on Monday. Medina is of African descent, five feet, 11 inches tall, with a light brown complexion.

The first missing person report for this year, according to the police, is for 15-year-old Rihanna Hussein of Sangre Grande who was last seen on Sunday and was reported missing to the Sangre Grande Police Station, that same day.

Hussein is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch in height, with a brown complexion, she has a mole above her left lip and has black braids that reaches her waist. She was last seen wearing multi-coloured shirt, a pair of pants, blue vest and a pair of slippers.

The TTPS also highlighted the case of Asarah Mohammed, 15, of Chickland, Freeport, who was last seen on December 30 and was reported missing to Freeport Police on Sunday.

Mohammed is of East Indian descent, slim built, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a fair complexion, long black hair, with a birthmark and a scar on her stomach. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown, and a pair of blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing people are asked to call the nearest police staiton, 800-TIPS or 555, 999 and 911.

The police reported to Newsday that as of December 28, 2022, they received 552 reports of missing people for that year.

Of the 552, 466 of those missing were eventually accounted for, 33 males and 23 females remain missing and 30 were found dead.