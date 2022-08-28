5 new covid19 deaths, 421 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Five more people have died from covid19, the Ministry of Health said in an update on Saturday.

Those who died were three elderly males, one elderly female and one middle-aged male. All five had multiple comorbidities, the ministry said.

This raises the covid19 death toll for this week to 33, and increases the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 4,128.

The ministry reported there were 421 new cases from samples taken between August 25 and 26. There are now 6,450 active cases.

There are 220 patients in hospital, with 6,208 in home self-isolation and 22 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Saturday, there were 167,954 recovered covid19 patients, with 18 people being discharged from public health facilities, and 298 recovered community cases.