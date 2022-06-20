5 new covid deaths, 101 new infections

News

Image courtesy CDC

FIVE new deaths were recorded in the Ministry of Health’s daily covid19 update on Monday. There were also 101 new cases taken from samples tested during June 17-19.

To date, the total number of positive cases since March 2020 is 165,908. There are 7,213 active covid cases.

Of the latest deaths, one was an elderly man, two were elderly women, one was a middle-aged man and one was a middle-aged woman. This means that since March 2020, there have been 3,984 covid19 deaths in this country.

All of these five latest fatalities had multiple comorbidities.

A total of 154,711 people have recovered from the virus and as of Monday, 323,448 people took a covid test at private health facilities and 442,544 at public health institutions. There are 106 people in hospital and 7,107 in home self-isolation.

In terms of TT’s vaccine coverage, as of Monday, 693,529 people were vaccinated with the first of a two-dose regimen. A total of 57,340 are fully vaxxed with the one-dose regimen; 656,054 are fully vaxxed with the two-dose regimen and 162,783 people have availed themselves of the third or booster dose of the vaccine.