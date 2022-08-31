5 more covid19 deaths, 182 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry has reported five more covid19 death, bringing the total figure to 4,144 since March 2020.

The deceased people were two elderly men and three elderly women, the 4 pm update on Wednesday said.

Three had multiple comorbidities, and two had a single comorbidity each.

The comorbidities included diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease, neurological disease, and cancer.

The ministry also reported 182 new cases. This number reflects the samples taken between Monday and Tuesday. The total number of active cases is 5,694, and the total number of cases since the pandemic’s start is 179,146.

A total of 198 patients are hospitalised, 19 in step-down/transition facilities, and 5,477 in home self-isolation.

The national vaccination status still stands at 51.2 per cent, with 716,407 people fully vaccinated while 683,593 took the first or no dose.