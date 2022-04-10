5 covid19 deaths, 269 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Five people died over the past 24 hours due to covid19 related illness according to the Health Ministry’s update on Saturday, bringing the country’s total covid19 deaths to 3,779.

There were 269 new cases which brought the country’s active positive cases to 6,370 with 146 people in hospitals and step down facilities, and 6,224 in home self-isolation.

The total of those in hospital who were fully vaccinated was 3,130 and these not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated were 14,396.

Also, 50.7 per cent of the population, or 710,000 people, was fully vaccinated and 147,591 people received boosters or additional primary doses.