5 covid19 deaths, 254 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Five deaths due to covid19 were reported on Friday, bringing the death toll to 3,927. The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken between Tuesday and Thursday was 254.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were four elderly men and one elderly woman. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, metabolic disease, and haematological disease. It said all five people had multiple comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 162,441 cases of covid19, of which 150,082 have recovered. The total number of active cases is 8,432.

There are 171 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 47 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with five in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit. There are 33 people at the Caura Hospital, 40 at the Augustus Long Hospital, two at the St Ann’s Hospital, 13 at the Arima General Hospital, eight at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 19 at the St James Medical Complex, nine at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are ten people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,251 people in home self-isolation. There are 713 recovered community cases and 14 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 81.0 per cent or 15,292 of 18,868 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to June 1, 2022.

It said of the 3,919 deaths up to June 1, 2022, 281 were vaccinated, 3,248 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 712,711 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 687,289 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 692,672.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 655,554, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,157.

A total of 159,497 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 751,221, of which 320,902 were done at private facilities and 430,319 were done at public facilities.