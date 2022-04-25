488 new cases, 3 more covid19 deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

THREE more people have died from covid19 within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said those who died were two elderly men and an elderly woman. All three had multiple comorbidities.

The three deaths took the total death toll to 3,816.

Additionally there were 458 new cases taken from samples April 22-24.

The total number of cases since March 2020 is now 145,021 with 134,078 people having recovered.

The ministry said 227 people were recorded as having recovered from the virus between Sunday and Monday afternoonm including 17 who were discharged from health facilities.

There are 158 people hospitalised, with three in the ICU and two in the high dependency unit.

The ministry reported that 710,965 people are fully vaccinated, while 690,547 people have been given a first dose of a two-dose regimen and 56,730 people a single-dose vaccine. A total of 149,818 booster doses have also been administered.