47 new covid cases, 1 new death

News

Image courtesy CDC

FORTY-SEVEN new covid19 cases and one death were reported in the Ministry of Health’s daily update for Monday.

This is the first update since the public mask-wearing mandate was lifted.

The 47 new cases were from samples tested during July 16-17 and not in the last 24 hours. The country’s total number of covid cases since March, 20202 is 169,227 with 159,174 patients recovering.

The country’s latest covid fatality is an elderly man who had a single comorbidity. This means that since March 2020, 4,039 people in TT have succumbed to the virus.

Thirteen people have been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours and there have been 120 recovered community cases.

To date, 327,668 people have taken a covid test at private facilities while 455,804 have been tested in a public health facility for a total of 783,472 covid tests taken.

There are 94 people warded and 5,920 in home isolation.

A total of 694,189 people have been vaccinated with a single dose of a two-dose regimen; 57,646 are fully vaccinated with a single-dose regimen; 657,254 are fully vaccinated with a two-dose regimen and 166,823 have taken a booster dose.

What this means is that 51.1 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.