468 new covid19 cases, 2 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

THERE are 468 new covid19 cases in TT, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

In its daily covid19 update, the ministry also reported two new deaths -two elderly males with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and lung disease. The total number of people who died from the virus to date is 3,831.

The ministry said a total of 184 people were hospitalised.

The number of people who have been fully vaccinated to date is 711, 355 or 50.8 per cent of the population.

As of April 27, 3,161 unvaccinated people and 268 vaccinated people died from covid19.