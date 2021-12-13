464 cases new covid19, 22 more deaths

News

The Ministry of Health, in its 4 pm update on Monday, reported 464 new covid19 cases and 22 more covid19-related deaths.

The new cases were from samples obtained between December 10 and 12 and were the lowest number of cases reported for the month of December thus far.

The total number of active positive cases was 14,154 as of Monday afternoon.

Among the 22 dead were ten elderly men, five elderly women, four middle-aged men and three middle-aged women.

Of this group 15 people had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, obesity and a history of strokes while two people had one comorbidity and five people had no known comorbidities.

These deaths brought the total number of covid19-related deaths to 2,429.

The update also reported that there were 456 recovered community cases.

These were cases were people tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to released.

It was also reported that 83 people were discharged from public health facilities.

The update also reported that 653,015 people received their first shot of a two-dose vaccine up to Monday afternoon while 608,683 people received their second dose of a two dose vaccine and 46,012 people received their only shot of a single dose vaccine.

Up to Monday afternoon 40,485 people received their additional primary dose.

The update reported that on Monday afternoon 508 covid19 patients were warded at hospitals with 101 people warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Of this figure, 21 people were warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 30 people were warded in the High Dependency Unit (ICU).