462 new covid19 cases, 4 deaths

FOUR more people were reported on Thursday to have died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update, while 462 more became infected from Monday-Thursday.

The dead were two elderly males, two elderly females and one middle-aged female. Three victims had multiple comorbidities, one had none. These co-morbidities included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and congestive cardiac failure.

Of Trinidad and Tobago’s population, 50.4 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 705,153 people, compared to 694,847 who have had no doses or just a first dose.

TT now has 19,621 active cases.

Since the pandemic begun in March 2020, some 3,673 people have died. Of these, 3,029 were not fully vaccinated, 250 were fully vaccinated and 390 occurred before May 24, 2021, when the first cohorts became fully vaccinated.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and March 9, 2022, some 13,838 (82.7 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, while 2,906 (17.3) per cent were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, 131,840 patients have tested positive, of whom 106,321 recovered.

At present, 19,621 are in home self-isolation, 211 in hospital and 28 in step-down facilities.

To date, 647,371 people have been tested, of whom 293,318 were tested at private facilities and 354,053 at public facilities.

So far some 705,153 people are fully vaccinated, comprising 649,488 people having had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 55,655 having had a single-dose regime. Some 687,551 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Some 139,531 have had a booster dose.