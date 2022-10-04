400 fewer covid cases this week, 17 deaths

News

The Ministry of Health has reported 643 new cases and 17 covid19-related deaths between September 28 and October 4.

The seven-day average of new cases is 92 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is two.

Active cases now stand at 3,283, down 400 from 3,686 a week ago. There are 103 patients in hospital, down from 124.

The total number of covid19-related deaths stands at 4,224.

Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,190 people have been fully vaccinated. Additionally, 168,809 people have had a booster shot.

The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated remains at 51.2 per cent.