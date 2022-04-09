40 per cent of CCTV cameras partially or non-functional

News

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds –

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said of the 1,796 CCTV cameras in TT, as of February 28, 733 are partially functional or non-functional.

He was responding to a question from St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen in Parliament on Friday.

“As of February 28, 2022, there were 1796 CCTV cameras throughout TT, of which 1063 were fully functional, with 733 considered to be either not fully functional nor functional. I cannot say when they will all become functional by, as it’s an ongoing exercise. As cameras become dysfunctional for whatever reason, they are, on a routine basis, repaired and made functional to carry out the jobs they are anticipated to do. We will be installing more cameras.”

Responding to a question from Ameen about installation of cameras in the Heights of Aripo, Hinds said there were several factors to be taken into consideration.

“Careful consideration must be given to site compatibility, including the availability of electricity supply, and the connectivity challenges at this remote location. Consideration must be given to these issues as regards the possible expansion of the CCTV network throughout TT, including at Aripo Heights. Discussion to this end continue with the relevant stakeholders, including the police service, the intelligence gathering agencies in TT, potential service providers, and experts in these matters to provide solutions.”