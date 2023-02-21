4 women in alleged Sagicor fraud to report to cops twice weekly Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The four women accused in an alleged $65-million fraud at Sagicor saw their bail conditions restricted at their first appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

The four–Tricia Moulton, manager at Sagicor’s Liguanea Branch; her sister Alysia Moulton White, former Sagicor group vice president; personal banker Malika McLeod; and client care officer Tishan Samuels–were subjected to fingerprint orders by Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague.

The judge also ordered them to surrender their travel documents and stop orders are now in place at all ports against them.

The women were also told to report to the nearest police station on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6am and 6pm.

With several documents and statements still outstanding, all four were told to return to court on April 27. The judge also ordered that full or partial disclosure be made on or before March 31.

Moulton-White is being represented by attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt and Bert Samuels while McLeod is being represented by Peter Champagnie, KC.

Samuels is being represented by Rita Allen-Brown while Moulton is being represented by Orville Morgan.

Samuels has been charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence under the cybercrimes law.

Moulton White, who was separated from Sagicor on December 31, 2022 has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, receiving stolen property, unlawfully making available data or device for the commission of an offence, and engaging in a transaction that involved a criminal offence.

Tricia Moulton and McLeod, both 42, were charged with the offences of conspiracy to defraud, access with intent to commit or facilitate an offence, unlawfully making available device or data for the commission of an offence, computer-related fraud, breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, and larceny as a servant.

The allegations are that between August 2022 and October 2022, Moulton and McLeod, in their capacities as manager and personal banker, respectively, conspired and defrauded about six Sagicor customers’ US currency accounts of an undetermined sum of money.

