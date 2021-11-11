4 Venezuelans held with gun, drugs

News

FOUR Venezuelan men were arrested on Wednesday after police found a gun and a quantity of drugs at an apartment the four were staying at.

Officers of the North Eastern and Northern divisions Task Force Units carried out an anti-crime exercise between 5 and 7 pm.

The exercise was led by Insp Bharath, supervised by Sgt Martin and included corporals Daniel and Duncan.

At about 5.20 pm, the officers went to an apartment at Pasea Extension, Pasea Road, Tunapuna, where they arrested the men who are aged between 18 and 22. Police said they found 334.2 grammes of cocaine and a mini Uzi with a magazine and four rounds of .38 ammunition.

PC Cato is continuing investigations into that matter. The officers then went to John Dulam Street in Aranguez where they seized two packets of marijuana weighing 65 grammes. The marijuana was found hidden behind a flood light attached to an electrical pole.