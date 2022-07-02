4 shot dead at Damian Bay

News

An aerial view of a bay at Maracas. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Four men from Santa Cruz are dead after a shooting in Damian Bay, Maracas on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, around 12.15 pm, the four men and two women were leaving Damian Bay in a Tiida car when another car pulled up behind them. A man came out of the second car and fired on the Tiida.

The women, both from Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, were uninjured while the men were shot in the head and body.

Dead are Keron Pope of Blackford Street, Elijah Farrel of Maraj Trace, Mincy Boy of Pipiol Road, and CJ Dan.

The police are investigating.