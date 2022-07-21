4 new appointment dates after closure of Point Fortin Licencing Office

News

Image source: mowt.gov.tt

FOUR new dates have been given by the Ministry of Works and Transport to those whose appointments were cancelled due to the unexpected closure of the Point Fortin Licensing Office on Wednesday.

The office and other places were ordered closed following reports of a gas leak at a service station.

The ministry, in a press release on Thursday, said the affected people can return to the Point Fortin Licensing Office on either July 22, 25, 26, or 27 to complete their business or transaction.

To complete a transaction, an individual must provide proof of their scheduled appointment at the Point Fortin Licensing Office during the period of closure. Rescheduled appointments will be based on previously allocated times.

The release also said that a proof of address (utility bill no older than three months) is required to complete a licensing transaction.

The accepted forms of proof of address include a cable bill, home internet bill, electricity bill (T&TEC), or water bill (WASA).

If a customer does not have a utility bill in their name, he or she is required to produce a letter of authorisation from the owner and a copy of their national identification.

Enquiries can be made via the ministry’s corporate communication unit at 625–1225 exts 10813/10818 or via e-mail at [email protected]