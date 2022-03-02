4 men hurt in Morvant shooting

News

Stock photo

FOUR men are being treated for gunshot wounds they suffered during a shooting in Morvant on Wednesday morning.

Police said the men, aged 21, 22, 30 and 34, are all workers with the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC). They were working on a drain construction project at Upper Sixth Avenue, Valley Drive, Morvant, when at around 10.05 am, a silver Nissan Tiida drove up.

Four men got out and shot at the men before getting back into the car, which sped off.

Residents from the area took the wounded, bleeding men to hospital. They are all said to be in a stable condition.

Police from the Morvant CID were called in and found 15 spent bullet shells.

No motive has been established for the incident and no arrests have been made.

Investigations are continuing.