4 in court charged with break-in at liquor store in Chaguanas

Three of four men from San Juan charged with a break-in and larceny at a liquor store in Chaguanas have been granted $300,000 bail each.

Shaqkeil Bolah, 19, of Bagatelle Extension, Shaquille Joyett, 25, and Kemo Cudjoe, 27, both of Thomas Street, and Christopher Bristol, 33, of Sunshine Avenue faced a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday.

The four accused pleaded not guilty. The magistrate granted bail to Bolah, Joyett, and Cudjoe. Bristol was denied bail and remanded into police custody.

As a condition of the bail, the men are to report to the San Juan Police Station on Mondays to Fridays from 6 am to 6 pm.

The magistrate adjourned the case to August 11.

Central Division police arrested them on Tuesday at 868drinks store at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

A police report said the business owner secured the premises at around 7. 30pm on Monday and went away.

The owner checked his cameras at around 4 am the next day and observed four men inside the premises.

He called the police, and officers from Central CID Operations, Chaguanas CID and Chaguanas charge room responded.

They saw the four men leaving the premises and arrested them.

The police also recovered a quantity of alcohol, cigarettes and cash.