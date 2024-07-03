4 held for pretending to be cops to get US visas

News

– File photo

FOUR people were arrested after they claimed to be police officers when they were applying for US visas.

In a media release on July 3, the US embassy said one of the suspects, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested at the embassy’s Marli Street building on July 2.

Two other suspects, a 63-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were arrested at their homes later that day.

The fourth accused, a 34-year-old woman, was arrested at her home on July 3.

The suspects are expected to be charged with providing fraudulent documentation to support visa applications and falsely claiming to be police officers when they submitted documentation to embassy officials.

The suspects will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate to answer the charges.

The arrests by the police (TTPS) Fraud Squad were facilitated by the embassy’s Diplomatic Security Service.

US Ambassador Candace Bond said the arrests are proof of the ongoing co-operation between US and Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement and should deter anyone trying to obtain a visa through fraud.

“The arrests send a message to anyone intending to falsify documents or misrepresent themselves to obtain a US visa through deceit, that US federal agents will work alongside local law enforcement to arrest and prosecute them.”

She warned, “Committing fraud when applying for a US visa will result in the perpetrator being permanently ineligible for a tourist visa.”