4 held after Barrackpore bar brawl, stolen gun recovered

Four men, including a Venezuelan national, were arrested on Good Friday after a fight at a Barrackpore bar where a guard was beaten and his gun stolen.

Police reports said an armed estate constable was on duty at the bar when he had an argument with a man in the washroom of the bar. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and three other men intervened overpowering the guard. The guard was beaten and his gun and cellphone stolen.

The attacker fled in a Nissan Frontier but police stopped them near Picton Recreational Ground, Papourie Road. The suspects, aged between 29 to 36 years old, were arrested. Police also recovered the stolen firearm.