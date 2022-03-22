4 escapees recaptured – one still on the run

News

STILL AT LARGE: Anthony Seepersad. –

LESS than 24 hours after five men broke out of the Golden Grove prisons in Arouca, only one of them remained at large as of Tuesday morning, following the recapture of two escapees on Monday night.

RECAPTURED: Kurien Douglas. –

A media release from the prison service confirmed that escapees Kurien Douglas, 26, aka Akiem Douglas and Shaquille Drayton, 30, were recaptured at around 7.45 pm on Monday in Dinsley and Tacarigua respectively.

This follows the recapture, hours earlier on Monday, of Theon Thomas, who was held in Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs, and Kevin Jagdeo, 32, who was held near the Dinsley Government School, Trincity, on Sunday night.

RECAPTURED: Theon Thomas. –

Up to 8.45 am on Tuesday, Anthony Seepersad, 28, remained on the run.

On Monday, acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar confirmed the men escaped from dormitories on Sunday night by breaking through the roof.

RECAPTURED: Shaquille Drayton. –

The men who were serving sentences for breaking and entering, larceny and assault were expected to be released next year.

RECAPTURED: Kevin Jagdeo. –

The prison break led to Ramoutar not only ordering an investigation but also an in-depth review of existing security arrangements in order to prevent another break.