4 deaths, 668 covid19 cases recorded

The Health Ministry said four covid19 deaths reported on Friday brought the death toll to 3,870.

In its update, the ministry said the number of new covid19 cases reported from samples taken between Tuesday and Thursday was 668. The number of new cases reported daily continues to rise.

There are 9,239 active cases and 200 patients in hospital.

The ministry said 81.5 per cent or 14,914 of 18,310 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22-May 11.

Of the 3,863 deaths up to May 11, 274 were vaccinated, 3,199 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 711,886 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 688,114 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.8 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

A total of 152,309 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

