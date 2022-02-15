4 deaths, 376 cases recorded

News

Trinidad and Tobago’s daily death numbers continue to decrease, with four deaths owing to covid19 being reported on Tuesday. A total of 3,535 people have died from covid19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases reported from samples collected from Thursday last week to Tuesday was 376. The number of active cases is now 21,461.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were two elderly men, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged woman. It said all four had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disease, and dementia.

Since March 2020, there have been 121,271 cases of covid19, of which 96,275 have recovered.

There are 338 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 78 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with nine in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit. There are 32 people at the Caura Hospital, 53 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 48 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 56 at the Arima General Hospital, 26 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 37 at the St James Medical Complex, seven at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 66 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 16 at UWI Debe, five at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 12 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva field hospital, six at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 35 people in state quarantine facilities, and 20,681 people in home self-isolation. There are 493 recovered community cases and 39 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 83.8 per cent or 12,550 of 14,977 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to January 26.

It said of the 3,535 deaths up to February 10, 224 were vaccinated, 2,887 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 698,274 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 701,726 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 49.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 684,0689.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 643,979, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 54,295.

A total of 123,297 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 610,297, of which 278,340 were done at private facilities and 331,757 were done at public facilities.