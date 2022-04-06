4 deaths, 283 new covid19 cases recorded

News

TT recorded four deaths on Wednesday, bringing the covid19 death toll to 3,770. The Health Ministry said 283 new cases were reported in samples taken between last Sunday and Tuesday.

In its update, the ministry said the people who died were four elderly men.

Comorbidities in the deceased included diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, and neurological disease. All four people had multiple comorbidities.

The number of active cases is 6,406. Since March 2020, there have been 139,397 cases, of which 129,221 have recovered.

The release said 82.1 per cent, or 14,396 of 17,526 patients, of the patients in the parallel health care system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22 to April 6.

There are 156 people in hospital, with none in step-down facilities, and 6,216 in home self-isolation.

There are 32 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with five in the intensive care unit and one in the high dependency unit. There are 20 at the Caura Hospital, 40 at the Augustus Long Hospital, two at the St Ann’s Hospital, 19 at the Arima General Hospital, 21 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, ten at the St James Medical Complex, nine at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 34 people in state quarantine facilities, 314 recovered community cases and 18 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 709,616 people were fully vaccinated, or 50.7 per cent of the total population. There are 690,384 people who have received a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

A total of 689,978 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, out of an eligible population of 1.1 million people.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 653,099.

The number of people who had taken the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,517.

A total of 146,889 people have received an additional primary or booster dose.

The total mumber of people tested to date at both public and private facilities is 680,114, of which 304,346 were done at private facilities and 375,768 at public facilities.