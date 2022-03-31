4 deaths, 103 new covid19 cases

News

The Ministry of Health reported four more deaths and 103 new covid19 cases on Thursday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,750. Of those, 260 were fully vaccinated, 3,096 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

There are 6,859 active cases, it said, and of the patients who died, three had multiple comorbidities and the other had one.

The update said there are 180 patients in hospital and the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021 to March 30, 2022 showed 17.7 per cent – 3,065 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.3 per cent – 14,274 people – were not.

It said 50.6 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated, with 708,940 people fully vaccinated and 691,060 who are not, and 145,568 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 127,251 patients have recovered from the virus, 14 have rrecently been discharged from public health facilities, and 257 have recovered from community cases.