4 DEAD IN 24 HOURS

Luke Dalipsingh’s employees gather opposite his business on Quesnel Street, Arima, shortly after his body was removed. – Jensen La Vende

AN expectant father and a Venezuelan woman were among four people killed between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Of the four killed, three were by the gun and one was knocked down in an accident.

In the most recent of the four deaths, an elderly homeless man who frequented the Curepe and St Joseph areas, died almost instantly when he was hit by a Nissan note.

Police reported that at about 3.20 pm, the driver reported that he was headed west along the Eastern Main Road near the St Joseph Public Cemetery when the deceased ran across the road. The driver, who up to 7 pm was at the St Joseph Police Station assisting officers with their investigations, said he was unable to avoid hitting the man, who died at the scene.

Officers of the St Joseph Police Station said they recognised the man but had no name or address for him. The deceased appeared to be in his later 50’s and was wearing long black jeans, a multi-coloured t-shirt and black slippers. Anyone with information on the man’s identity can contact the St Joseph Police Station.

Hours earlier, police were called to Quesnel Street, Arima where Luke Dalipsingh, 32 was gunned down while at his business, Luke and Tenisha Wholesale Company Ltd.

Speaking with the media at the scene, Randy Dalipsingh said his brother and his wife had been trying for years to have a child and only now were successful and were expecting his child in two months. Randy said he had no idea why someone wanted to kill his brother.

According to police, at about 11.20 am, Dalipsingh was at his business when a gunman walked up to him and shot him once in the head. The killer then escaped in a waiting white Nissan Wingroad.

A video circulating on social media showed the killer stepping out of the car, licensed plate PDR 2340, wearing a hoodie, mask and cap, walked up to Dalipsingh, who had a piece of cardboard sheltering a customer to his vehicle, and shot him.

Randy said two months ago his brother’s business place was shot up. This was confirmed by police who said at about 3.41 am on May 14, the home and business of Dalipsingh was riddled with bullets. No one was injured in that attack.

“After that (the shooting) I asked him if he had anything with anybody and he tell me no. I say ‘ok’ and that was that. Next thing, this morning I home and hear the gunshot and see my brother dead.”

At the scene, some of Dalipsingh’s employees gathered, crying, and consoling each other as his body lay beneath a silver grey tarpaulin, placed there by police as rain began to fall.

Drivers slowed as they neared the corner to ask what happened. Those who knew shouted that the killers should meet a similar fate either by police or gunmen. Those who gathered at the scene were overheard saying Dalipsingh was “a good man.”

Randy said his brother began his wholesale business during the pandemic as he sold clothing prior to that.

An officer covers the body of an unidentified man who was killed in an accident on the Eastern Main Road, St. Joseph, Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

After his body was removed, a male relative was seen washing away his blood from off the side walk, while police looked on.

The second shooting death took place at about 4.45 am on Sunday.

Police said Venezuelan Mayerlin Carreno, 23, was found in a car at Evans Street, Curepe along with two others. The woman, who police said lived in St Augustine was declared dead at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. An 18-year old man and 22-year-old woman were also shot. The woman was shot in the abdomen and the man in the groin.

Police said they responded to a call of gunshots and found the deceased in the back seat of a vehicle, make and model unknown. No motive was given for the shooting.

Police recovered seven spent 5.56 mm shells at the scene.

Some eight hours earlier on Saturday night, another woman was shot when a man she was with at the time was killed.

Police said Hilton Joseph was with his 38-year-old neighbour at their apartment complex at Sixth Company Indian Walk, Princes Town when two gunmen attacked. The woman, who operates a business out of her apartment, was conducting sales when a white Toyota Aqua vehicle, registration unknown, pulled up and two men came out.

The duo opened fire, killing Joseph, who was shot in the head and injuring the woman who was shot in the abdomen.

The two victims were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where Joseph was declared dead at about 9.21 pm. The woman was transferred to another hospital where she remains warded.

Police said they could not say which of the two were the intended target.