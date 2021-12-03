4 dead, 61 new covid cases in Tobago

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

FOUR people have died from covid19-related complications in Tobago.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the fatalities included a 53-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 76-year-old man. Only the latter did not have any comorbidities.

The deaths took Tobago’s tally to 128.

The report, which included date up to 10 pm on Thursday, also revealed 61 new covid19 cases on the island.

There are now 788 active covid19 cases – 46 patients in state isolation, 732 in home isolation, and ten patients in ICU.

The latter is worrying considering the division in November said there were only five ICU beds available on the island and three isolation areas to accommodate spillover cases.

A new ICU facility at Fort King George was scheduled to be completed by the end of November, but work there has been delayed, according to Acting Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler. This facility is supposed to increase Tobago’s ICU capacity to 11.

The division said of the 19,350 people tested for covid since March 2020, 4,292 samples have tested positive.

In an update to its vaccination drive, the division said 23,252 people are partially vaccinated while 22,307 are fully vaccinated.