4 covid19 deaths take total to 3,708

Image courtesy CDC

Trinidad and Tobago had four more covid19-related deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the total to 3,708.

According to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update, they were two elderly men and two middle-aged men. One had multiple comorbidities, two had one comorbidity and one had no known underlying medical conditions.

In addition, 433 new cases were recorded from samples taken from March 16 to 18, which brought the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 134,878.

There were 156 people in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, 22 in step-down facilities, and 9,830 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 15 people were discharged from public health facilities while 515 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 121,120, and the number of active cases to 10,050.

So far, 707,021 people or 50.5 per cent of the population completed their vaccination regime and 142,679 received their booster shots.