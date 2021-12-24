4 covid19 deaths take Tobago’s tally to 180

Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has registered four more deaths owing to covid19-related complications.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection on Friday said the fatalities included three women in their fifties and an 83-year-old man.

All of the deceased suffered from comorbidities.

The division also reported 26 new covid19 cases from Wednesday 10 pm to Thursday 10pm. The new cases took the island’s active total to 1,362 – 49 patients in state isolation, 1,298 in home isolation and six in ICU.

The division said 23,943 people have been partially vaccinated while 22,952 are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,705 booster shots/third doses administered.