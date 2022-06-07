4 covid19 deaths, 233 new cases recorded

News

Four deaths due to covid19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 3,947.

The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken between Friday and Monday was 233.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were four elderly men. It said examples of the comorbidities they suffered from were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. All four had multiple comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 163,178 cases of covid19, of which 151,070 have recovered. The total number of active cases is 8,161.

There are 163 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 46 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with four in the intensive care unit and six in the high dependency unit. There are 23 people at the Caura Hospital, 44 at the Augustus Long Hospital, three at the St Ann’s Hospital, 11 at the Arima General Hospital, nine at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 16 at the St James Medical Complex, ten at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are seven people in state quarantine facilities, and 7,991 people in home self-isolation. There are 274 recovered community cases and seven people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 81.0 per cent or 15,292 of 18,868 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to June 1, 2022.

It said of the 3,919 deaths up to June 1, 2022, 281 were vaccinated, 3,248 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 712,845 people who have been fully vaccinated, out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 687,155 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 692,977.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 655,653, while the number who had the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,192.

A total of 160,282 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 753,645. Of these tests, 320,902 were done at private facilities and 432,743 were done at public facilities.