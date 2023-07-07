4.3 magnitude quake felt across Trinidad and Tobago

News

A view of Port of Spain from Lady Chancellor Road, St Ann’s. – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

Several areas across Trinidad experienced a sudden jolt around 11.45 am on Friday, as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook the island with unexpected intensity. The tremors, originating near the eastern coast of Trinidad, lasted for several seconds.

The event was confirmed by UWI Seismic Research Centre minutes after the shake.

In a social media release the centre said the earthquake was felt 8 km between north and northwest of Port of Spain, 29 km northwest of Arima and 53 km north of San Fernando.

On social media, people have said they felt the earthquake in Tobago West, Caroni, Chaguanas, Sangre Grande, San Juan, Grand Bazaar, Valencia, Arouca, Tunapuna and Marabella, among many others.

One commenter in Grenada also said he felt the earthquake.