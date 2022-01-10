397 new covid19 cases, 19 more deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

The number of covid19 cases continued to decine with 397 cases being reported as of Sunday, in the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update.

These new cases brought the total number of active positive cases to 16,125.

The number of cases has steadily declined since Friday when the highest figure for the year was recorded at 974 new cases.

The update also reported that there were 19 covid19 related deaths.

These deaths were 11 elderly men, four elderly women, three middle-aged women and a young adult male.

The comorbidities include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, dementia, kidney disease, asthma and a history of strokes.

It was reported that nine people had multiple comorbidities, four people each had only one comorbidity while six people had no known medical conditions.

These deaths brought the total covid19 death toll to 3,066.

The update also reported that there were 77,761 recovered patients with 83 people discharged from public health facilities and 233 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

The update also reported that 674,530 people were fully vaccinated while 725,470 people received their first dose or no dose.

It also reported that 90,134 booster shots were distributed as of Sunday afternoon.