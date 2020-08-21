39 new COVID cases, There are 39 new COVID-19 pos­i­tive cas­es in T&T, as of to­day, Fri­day 21 Au­gust 2020, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est up­date from the Min­istry of Health.

Next Post AMCHAM: Government must make digital transformation top priority AM­CHAM T&T is call­ing on the new­ly sworn Gov­ern­ment, head­ed by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, to make the dig­i­tal trans­for­ma­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go a top pri­or­i­ty.

39 new COVID cases, There are 39 new COVID-19 pos­i­tive cas­es in T&T, as of to­day, Fri­day 21 Au­gust 2020, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est up­date from the Min­istry of Health.

Next Post AMCHAM: Government must make digital transformation top priority AM­CHAM T&T is call­ing on the new­ly sworn Gov­ern­ment, head­ed by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, to make the dig­i­tal trans­for­ma­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go a top pri­or­i­ty.

39 new COVID cases, There are 39 new COVID-19 pos­i­tive cas­es in T&T, as of to­day, Fri­day 21 Au­gust 2020, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est up­date from the Min­istry of Health.

Next Post AMCHAM: Government must make digital transformation top priority AM­CHAM T&T is call­ing on the new­ly sworn Gov­ern­ment, head­ed by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, to make the dig­i­tal trans­for­ma­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go a top pri­or­i­ty.

39 new COVID cases, There are 39 new COVID-19 pos­i­tive cas­es in T&T, as of to­day, Fri­day 21 Au­gust 2020, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est up­date from the Min­istry of Health.