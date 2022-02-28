363 covid19 cases, six deaths

News

The Ministry of Health reported 363 additional covid19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry also reported that there were 21,825 active cases.

There was a slight uptick in the number of covid19 cases reported last week ,with the highest number, 722, being reported on Wednesday, but cases gradually declined up to Sunday.

Monday’s update also reported six new covid19-related deaths.

These brought the total to 3,628.

The fatalities were an elderly man, three elderly women and two middle-aged men. Comorbidities among those who died included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, dystonia, hypothyroidism and lung cancer. All six had multiple comorbidities.

The ministry reported that 102,314 patients have now recovered from the virus and 23 were discharged from public health facilities. There were also 246 recovered community cases.

It was also reported that 50.2 per cent of the eligible population was fully vaccinated.

The report said 702,837 people are fully vaccinated and 697,163 people have received one dose or no doses of a vaccine.

A total of 135,494 boosters were administered.

There were 229 covid19 patients in hospital as of Monday, 75 of them in the Couva Hospital and Multi Training Facility.