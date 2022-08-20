353 new covid19 cases, 3 more deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported 353 new cases and three more deaths in the 4 pm update on Saturday.

The total number of cases now stands at 7,185. The recorded deaths were that of an elderly man, an elderly woman and a middle-aged woman, two of whom had pre-existing comorbidities.

Since March 2020, a total of 4,095 died from covid19 with 3,390 of them being unvaccinated. The ministry also reported 242 new patients being admitted to hospital. To date, 51.2 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated and 167,970 boosters were administered. `