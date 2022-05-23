345 covid19 cases, three new deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

There have been 345 additional covid19 cases according to the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Sunday.

These cases were obtained from samples taken between May 18 and May 21 and have brought the total number of active covid19 cases to 9,228.

It was also reported that there were three deaths bringing the total number of covid19-related deaths to 3,893 as of Sunday afternoon.

These deaths were two elderly men and an elderly woman.

All three people had comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, neurological disease and cancer.

As of Sunday afternoon 712,263 people were fully vaccinated while 687,737 people received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

There were also 154,205 booster shots administered.

The release reported that 145,104 patients recovered from the coronavirus, 14 people were discharged from public health facilities and 287 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation at home but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

As of Sunday afternoon there were 197 patients in the hospital, 9008 patients in home self-isolation and no patients in step-down facilities.